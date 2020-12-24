COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls back to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 5177 people in Kerala have been confirmed for Covid-19. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 591, Kollam 555, Ernakulam 544, Kozhikode 518, Kottayam 498, Malappuram 482, Pathanamthitta 405, Thiruvananthapuram 334, Palakkad 313, Alappuzha 272, Kannur 263, Wayanad 165, Idukki 153 and Kasaragod 84.

56,073 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.23%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 75,64,562 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.