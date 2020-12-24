DDC polls: J&K State election commission stopped vote counting on two seats

As the candidates were from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, The J&K State election commission ended the vote counting on two seats.

“By stopping vote counting of POK returned candidates midway Govt Of India has proved that POK is no longer the integral part of India and bringing back of #POK are merely hollow slogan,” tweeted J&K Apni Party leader Usman Majid.

The letter signed by Secretary, State Election Commission read, “The State Election Commissioner has directed to defer counting of votes in Drugmulla till further orders in this regard. Ballot boxes and related election material shall be stored in a strong room.”