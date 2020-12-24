New Shigella case reported at Kozhikode….

Kozhikode; Shigella disease has been reported again in the district. Shigella was confirmed for a one-and-a-half-year-old from Farouk. The child is being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode. In Kozhikode so far eight people have been diagnosed with Shigella.

The presence of Shigella bacteria was earlier detected in Mundikkathayam and Mayanad areas of the district. In the last few days, vigilance and inspections by health workers in this area have continued. Tests are being carried out to find the source of the bacteria.