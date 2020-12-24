‘Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’ arrested for an attempt to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan!!!

New Delhi; Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government on the farmers’ protests, stating that the government is handling the farmers “unfairly” and an explanation to the farmers’ problems can only be discovered if the administration is willing to attend to the needs of the farmers.

Priyanka expressed any dissent with this government is marked as having aspects of alarm. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and many Congress leaders were confined by Delhi police after they attempted to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan while resisting the three farm laws armed with the signatures of around two crore people.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, permitted ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who had the meeting. Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi reached the party headquarters to oppose the Rashtrapati Bhawan, united by several senior leaders at the party headquarters. Soon when they began their protest towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Delhi Police arrested several Congress leaders, including Priyanka for disobeying section 144.

After being confined by the Delhi Police, Priyanka stated, “The farmers are being treated unfairly. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror. The government has to take responsibility. It is the responsibility of the government to listen to the farmers and its people,” she said, adding that the government cannot operate for five or six years if it upholds accusing the rival every time.

Priyanka on being asked how the administration can find an explanation to this problem said that a solution can be achieved if the government is ready to listen to the demands of the farmers. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital peacefully for the last 29 days, since late November. The farmers have been demanding the repealing of the three farm laws as they believe it will only benefit the corporates.