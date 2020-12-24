“Ratings Scam” ; Former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) arrested !!!

Mumbai: The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested an ex-CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from Pune district in the counterfeit TRP fraud, an official stated.

Partho Dasgupta, the accused is the fifteenth person to be charged in the lawsuit connected to the alleged furnishing of Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels. He was apprehended by Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from the jurisdiction of Rajgad Police Station in Pune district and will be produced in court in Mumbai on Friday.

Earlier, the CIU had captured the former chief operating officer (COO) of BARC Ramil Ramgarhia in the issue, among others. Mumbai police started the investigation after the BARC, a rating agency, registered a complaint about the rigging of TRP by some channels.TRP, calculated by documenting viewership information at representative households, is vital as it enables TV channels to draw advertisers. It was alleged that some of these households were being bribed to adjust to specific channels to progress their TRP.