Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 529 points or 1.14% higher at 46,973.54 and NSE Nifty index ended higher by 148 points or 1.09% at 13,749.25.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,677 shares ended higher while 1,271 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Indian Oil, SBI LIfe, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel .

The top losers in the market were Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv.