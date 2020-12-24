UAE police extends 50% discount on traffic fines

UAE police has extended the 50% discount on traffic fines. The Ras Al Khaimah Police has decided to to extend the 50% traffic fine discount scheme until January 3, 2021.

RAK Police has urged all residents who have yet to pay their fines to take advantage of the initiative and clear their outstanding fines before January 3.

The discount scheme covers all fines, including speed radars and impoundments. The fines can be paid via the MOI smartphone app, but for impoundment violations, drivers have to visit the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre and the Vehicle Impoundment Complex at Al Saadi area.