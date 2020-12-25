600,000 UK citizens have received the vaccine against the coronavirus. Read more!!!

The Health Department said, “More than 600,000 UK citizens have acquired the vaccine against the COVID-19 developed by Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies.”

Yesterday, the ministry said, “Thanks to a huge effort from the NHS to overcome significant logistical challenges, 616,933 people across the UK have had their jab of the coronavirus vaccine.”

The Department also said, “Over the coming weeks and months, the rate of vaccination will increase as more doses become available and the program continues to expand, with more vaccines being delivered directly to care homes.” Recently, the UK discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.