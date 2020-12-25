7 MLAs from two parties joined BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. 6 MLAS of Janata Dal United and the only MLA of People’s Party of Arunachal has joined BJP.

The JD(U) MLAs who joined BJP are Talem Taboh from Rumgong Assembly Constituency, Hayeng Mangfi (Chayang Tajo), Jikke Tako (Tali), Dorjee Wangdi Kharma (Kalaktang), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila) and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency. People’s Party of Arunachal MLA Kardo Nyigyor from Likabali constituency also jouined BJP.

The JD(U) has won seven of the 15 seats it contested in the 2019 assembly elections. JDU is the second largest party after the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP had bagged 41 seats in 60 member assembly.

At present, BJP has 48 MLAs. The JD(U) is left with only one. Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP) have four members each.