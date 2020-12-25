A giant tortoise worth Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a park in Tamil Nadu….

Chennai: A tortoise worth Rs 10 lakh has gone missing from a crocodile park in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The giant Aldabra tortoise has gone missing from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust Center for Herpetology. It is one of the largest tortoise species in the world. The police concluded that the tortoise had been stolen.

Aldabra turtles are the second largest galapagos tortoises. They can live up to 150 years and can grow up to 1.5 meters in length and weigh up to 200 kilograms. The tortoise is one of the longest living species on earth.

The missing tortoise from a park in Tamil Nadu may have weighed 80-100 kilograms, police said. It is estimated to be 50 years old. Police suspect the tortoise may have been stolen to use its body parts for medicine.

The theft took place six weeks ago but the news has been released only now. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.