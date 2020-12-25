Actor John Abraham was injured during filming…

Actor John Abraham was injured during the shooting of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. The actor was injured while doing an action scene.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after injuring his fingers during an action scene near Chet Singh Fort. The picture taken with the X-ray of the fingers is also circulating on social media.

This is the second part of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The film is directed by Milap Saveri. The film is set to release next year. Along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Annup Soni and Harsh Chaya, Malayalee actor Rajeev Pillai will also be seen in the lead role.