Airtel overtakes Jio; TRAI’s new report….

Airtel surpasses Reliance Jio in October 2020. TRAI released data on subscriber data with October figures. According to regulator data, Airtel has surpassed Reliance Jio with 3.7 million subscribers. Jio, on the other hand, received only 2.2 million subscribers during the period.

Airtel’s subscribers grew by 1.12% per month compared to Jio. It rose 0.55% in October. Vodafone Idea (VI) lost 2.7 million subscribers, down to 0.9% from the previous month. In October, BSNL lost more than 10,000 existing users.

Airtel has an active user base of 96.74%. Jio is next with 78.59% active user base. Vodafone Idea has 88.78% active users on its network and BSNL has 61.38% active users.