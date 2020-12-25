Any Khichdi lovers here? Here is what you need to know about the average calorie count and nutrition facts of khichdi

Khichdi is a dish in South Asian cuisine made of rice and lentils, but other variations include bajra and mung dal khichdi. In Indian culture, it is considered one of the first solid foods that babies eat. Hindus, who avoid eating grains during fasting, eat Sabudana Khichdi made from sago. Khichdi is a salty porridge. Dalia is another similar sweet porridge made from the crushed wheat or barley mixed with sugar and milk.

There are 175 calories in 1 cup of cooked Khichdi. Khichdi is usually prepared by using ingredients like white rice, yellow, green or split moong dal and topped with some ghee. Additionally, this dish is very effective in healing and soothing our digestive system. But khichdi is more than just comfort.

Khichdi is a very popular dish across the Indian subcontinent, including in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan also. The dish is widely prepared in many Indian states, such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamilnadu, Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra.[15] Vegetables such as cauliflower, potato, and green peas are commonly added. A popular variant in coastal Maharashtra is made with prawns. Khichdi is also a portion of favorite comfort food, owing to the convenience of being able to cook the dish in a single simmering pot.