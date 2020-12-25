Congress expelled MLA from party

Congress party has expelled its MLA from party membership. The Congress leadership in Assam has expelled former Assam minister and its MLA Ajanta Neog. The party expelled Ajanta Neog for ‘anti party activities’.

“Congress president has approved the proposal of expulsion of Ajanta Neog, MLA, Assam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities, with immediate effect”, a statement issued by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

The four-time MLA from Golaghat constituency had recently met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North-East Democratic Alliance convener Himanta Biswa Sarma. She may join the ruling BJP soon. Neog was removed from the post of District Congress Committee President of Golaghat on December 18 after her meeting with Sonowal .