Court grants permission to ban slaughter of animals on behalf of Halal

New Delhi: The Court of Justice has permitted European countries to ban the slaughter of animals in the name of halal and kosher rituals.

The law on animal slaying was recently enacted in Belgium. The local government of Flanders, Belgium, issued an order in 2017. It came into effect in 2019. The slaughterhouses must faint the cattle before slaughter.

The new law was enacted under pressure from some animal rights organizations to ban the slaughter of animals on behalf of halal and slaughtering in the Kosher custom of Jewish communities. According to Muslim kosher custom, animals should be killed with a sharp knife while they are conscious.