COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases remain at 5000 range; test positivity rate 11.04 %…

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, 5397 people have been confirmed for Covid-19 today. Kottayam 599, Kozhikode 588, Ernakulam 586, Pathanamthitta 543, Kollam 494, Malappuram 466, Thrissur 374, Alappuzha 357, Palakkad 303, Thiruvananthapuram 292, Kannur 266, Wayanad 259, Idukki 214 and Kasaragod 56 were confirmed in the districts today.

During the last 24 hours, 48,853 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 11.04%. A total of 76,13,415 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.