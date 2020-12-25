Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 88.1% in UAE

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 88.1% in UAE. The fatality rate has reached at 0.3%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

Meanwhile, 1230 new coronavirus cases along with 1386 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 199,665.

The overall recoveries has mounted to 175,865. The death toll has climbed to 653.

At present there are23147 active cases in UAE. 143,901 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 20 million.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) received an international recognition for being “proactive” in its Covid-19 response action plan.