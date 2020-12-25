Covid fears: FIFA postpones U-17, U-20 World Cups….

Zurich (Switzerland): FIFA has decided to abandon the 2021 Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups as the threat of the Covid epidemic continues.

The venues were Peru for the Under-17 World Cup and Indonesia for the Under-20 World Cup. In 2023, FIFA decided to hold both in the same countries.

The Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which was earlier scheduled to take place in India, was abandoned by FIFA . The tournament was scheduled to be held in India in November 2020. FIFA has announced that the tournament has been postponed from February 17 to March 7, 2021, but is likely to be postponed again.