Education Minister announced the date of Class 10, 12 examinations

The date of board examinations for classes 10 and 12 has been announced. Partha Chatterjee, the West Bengal Education Minister has announced the dates.

The board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in June one after another. The class 10 examinations will be held first and the class 12 examinations after that. The exams are usually held between February and March every year.

“We have accepted the recommendations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Education Education on holding the exams on later dates in view of the pandemic situation. If the situation changes, the board and council will take decisions accordingly,” Chatterjee said.