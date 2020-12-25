Fluctuations in blood pressure; Rajinikanth admitted to hospital …

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to hospital. He was admitted to the hospital for observation after significant fluctuations in his blood pressure was noticed. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad this morning. The hospital has also released a newsletter in this regard.

For the past one and a half weeks, Rajini has been attending the Hyderabad schedule of the new movie ‘Annathe’. However, Covid was confirmed to eight members of the film crew and the shooting had come to a complete halt on the 23rd. Covid test of Rajinikanth was found to be negative but he had entered the quarantine. The medical team was also assessing the health condition.

He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with significant fluctuations in blood pressure, although he has no symptoms at present. According to a press release issued by the Apollo Hospital, the monitoring will continue until the blood pressure returns to normal. Doctors say all other health indicators remain normal.