“Journalist dies after he was brutally assaulted” ; BJP hits out on Centre

Jaipur; A video journalist, Abhishek Soni, a 27-year-old who hails from Jaipur has died after he was brutally attacked when he was attempting to stop his woman friend from harassment on the street. The happening took place on December 8 when Soni was at a local restaurant with his friend. Both were working as reporters in various news channels. Police examinations have disclosed that some of the men started taunting the woman, to which Soni put up the opposition. This guided to an argument and soon Soni was brutally assailed with rods by the three accused men.

Soni was sorrowed with grieving wounds and was left squirming in pain at the roadside. Several people crossed him but did not help. He was brought to the SMS hospital in an ambulance where he died at the trauma center late on Wednesday night. Police registered the woman’s report and filed a case under Sections 323, 341, 354a, and 307. After Soni’s demise, Section 302 (murder) has also been counted to the FIR.

Three of the charged implicated in the case have been recognized. However, the police so far have overlooked to capture only one of them. The remaining two are now absconding and police teams have been assembled to arrest them. The arrested has been recognized as Shankar Choudhary based on CCTV footage. Two of the other charged who is now absconding have been recognized as Kanaram Jat and Surender Jat. Abhishek’s family has asserted that the police has not been investigating the case properly.

“We managed to get CCTV footage of the incident. We have arrested one of the accused. The remaining two will also be soon arrested. They are currently absconding. We have formed police teams to nab them,” said Ajay Pal Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). Abhishek’s family has summoned a different FIR in the case when the police resolved to club their complaint with the earlier complaint registered by the woman friend.

BJP, the main rival party in the state, has directed the demand to defend journalists in Rajasthan after current ventures of assaults on media persons.”Law and order have been demolished in the past two years of Ashok Gehlot’s power in the state. Guards of democracy and corona warrior journalists are also not safe here. The death of Abhishek Soni in an attack by goons in Jaipur and injury of Girdhari Paliwal is the height of insensitivity of the government,” said Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia.