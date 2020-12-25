‘Mamata’s ideology destroyed Bengal’; The Prime Minister opens up…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Mamata government in West Bengal. The Prime Minister’s remarks came amid clashes between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal in the last few days. In the name of political agenda, the Mamata government is blocking the central government’s benefits schemes for farmers from reaching the people. He also alleged that the Mamata government had denied funds to 70 lakh farmers in the state as part of the PM Kisan scheme.

Mamata Banerjee’s ‘ideology’ destroyed Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has blocked Rs 6,000 crore a year from farmers under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Fund for political agendas. If you listen to Mamata Banerjee’s speech 15 years ago, you can see how much they destroyed Bengal. The public is closely watching those who engage in selfish politics.

Political parties that do not say anything for the farmers of West Bengal are trying to harass the people of Delhi in the name of the farmers and destroy the economy of the country. Farmers are being misled by some leaders for political gain. Under the guise of the peasant struggle, secret forces are at work. Although the entire country is benefiting from the PMKISAN scheme, only one state, West Bengal, has not implemented the scheme.

As a result, more than 70 lakh farmers are not able to avail the benefits of this scheme. The only reason this money did not reach them was because of politics. More than 23 lakh Bengal farmers have applied online to avail the scheme but the state government has stopped the verification process. The Prime Minister asked why there were agitations in Bengal against the Agriculture Bills. He added that there were no protests against the state government’s decision not to implement the PM Kisan scheme. At the same time, Mamata Banerjee reacted to the Prime Minister’s statement that the Modi government had done nothing to help West Bengal.