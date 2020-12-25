‘Misleading farmers for political gain’: says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that some leaders are misleading farmers for political gain. He was interacting online with farmers in different states. It is rumored that big companies are expropriating agricultural land through contracts. He also said that the government has launched various schemes for the welfare of farmers. The Prime Minister distributed the PM Kisan Fund.

“Political parties rejected by the voters are managing the event under the guise of agrarian struggle. For years, those who have ruled Kerala have joined hands with the farmers of Punjab. They are not doing anything to set up an APMC in their own state”, said the Prime Minister.

He also criticized the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal. The Kisan Nidhi has not been implemented in Bengal. They are turning their backs on it. But the Prime Minister scoffed that they were acting on behalf of the farmers of Punjab.

The Prime Minister addressed the farmers online. Party MPs and MLAs from their respective constituencies are participating in the event. Activists had set up big screens in many places to convey the Prime Minister’s address to the farmers. Pamphlets were also distributed. He also interacted with selected farmers.