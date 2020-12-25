‘Not food, it’s medicine’: Finally, the Fatwa Council approved the pig

The UAE Fatwa Council is in a state of desperation. The UAE Fatwa Council has said that Muslims can inject a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus, even though it involved pig fat. UAE Fatwa Council Chairman Sheikh

Abdullah Bin Bayya said that in his religious judgment there was no harm in receiving the vaccine involving pork gelatin if there were no other options. But pig fat is used as a medicine. Not for food. The pork-fat vaccine is meant to protect the human body from the coronavirus.

The haram of pork in Islam is no more important than that. COVID-19 is a fast-spreading epidemic that endangers society as a whole. Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya said that vaccines had proved to be effective against it. A section of the believers was apprehensive when news about the presence of pork gelatin in some vaccines had emerged. Finally, the Fatwa Council, the highest Islamic authority in the Emirates, has concluded the issue.