Roads and Transport Authority resumes intercity bus services

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. The RTA in association with Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has announced that tow intercity bus routes will be resumed. The intercity bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah will resumed from December 27.

The first is route E306. Buses on this route will commence the journey from Al Ghubaiba Bus Depot, Dubai and end at Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah via Al Mamzar, at a frequency of 20 minutes. Six double-deck buses will be deployed on this route.

The second is route E307. Buses will start from Deira City Centre Bus Station, Dubai and head to Al Jubail Bus Station, Sharjah via Al Ittihad Road. The service frequency will be 20 minutes. Six double-deck buses will be deployed on this route too.

Also on December 27, RTA will re-route two other intercity bus routes. The E307A and E400 routes will now go via Al Mamzar, instead of Al Ittihad Road.