Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is set to debut alongside the Galaxy S21 series next month

The features of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation have leaked, including the price.

The flagship smartphone series will go along with Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the next generation TWS earbuds. Recently, Galaxy Buds Pro has worked in many flows and rumors. Now, a new report reveals price, battery life and more about the earbuds.

As per the latest report, the Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199 at launch making them $80 cheaper than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, our noise-canceling champions. Samsung’s pro buds will feature strong IPX7 stability against dust and water and up to 8 hours of listening time which can be stretched to 28 hours with the charging case. With a price of $199, the Buds Pro would be $50 cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless buds. On paper at least, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are looking very competitive with Apple’s best buds.