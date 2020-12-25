Six children arrested in connection with Islamic State through online game

Kuwait’s national security forces have arrested six children linked to the Islamic State militant group. Police seized guns and computers from their home. They were arrested on the basis of information received by the intelligence team.

The main accused told child safety officials that they met the IS agent through an online game. Records of several communications with IS were also found in their home.

The IS agent asked the children to add more children to their group. According to the statement given by the children, he also offered financial help for this. They were handed over to the Juvenile Crimes Investigation Division for detailed investigation and questioning.