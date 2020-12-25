“SPAM BURGER” ; McDonald’s sells burger made of cooked pork topped with crushed Oreo cookies in China!!!

McDonald’s is marketing a sandwich assembled of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies in China as an attention-drawing activity that has extended questions. Global brands from restaurants to automakers occasionally move out offbeat products to plead to Chinese tastes in the populous and extremely competitive market.

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise. As per a report, the Spam burger was only obtainable for a deal on Monday.4,00,000 Spam burgers were made for a sale on Monday and each was marketed for 13.14 yen (USD 2), Associated Press reports, counting that McDonald’s said it intended to sell no more than that number. It wasn’t obvious how many have been sold or how many people who bombarded social media with sarcastic remarks had eaten one, the report added.

The internet is not completely satisfied with the concept of the Spam burger. “I thought it was delicious,” said a remark inscribed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service, Associated Press reports.

I just saw that nasty spam and Oreo McDonald’s burger and I can’t unsee it ?#foodtwitter — ?????? (@ndp1234) December 22, 2020

“Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?” When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a particular comment on Sina Weibo.

McDonalds locations in China starting selling a new burger. Spam ,mayo & crushed Oreos on a sesame seed bun pic.twitter.com/85qYhxTDjl — Psycho-Therapist (@iklindadeuce) December 22, 2020

McDonald’s just released a spam and Oreo burger. Pairs well with Imodium. — Howie Fox (@howiefoxjokes) December 22, 2020

Another remark on Twitter reads, “Oreo Spam burger. Lol! 2020 is a joke.” McDonald’s has stated that the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” advertisements to be unleashed on Mondays in China.