A creature that fights from both legs; This is why bears attack humans…

No creature can walk upright in the forest! Bears stand upright on both legs when fighting. When we humans stand on two legs, bears feel that we are about to attack them. Therefore, they turn to humans as a precaution.

It is fortunate to see a lot of wildlife in the forest, especially bears, leopards, tigers and king cobras that roam far away from humans. But our experience is that none of these creatures are dangerous. When fear arises in humans, it can be immediately understood by all wildlife. The first thing we need to do is not be afraid of them.