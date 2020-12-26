Alarming!!! Genetic mutation in Kerala Coronavirus too

Kozhikode: Health Minister K. K. Shailaja said that a genetic mutation of the Covid virus was also found in the research conducted in Kerala. At the same time, more research is being done on whether the same virus series found in Britain is found here as well. The Health Minister said that there has been no alarming increase in Kerala and the death toll has not increased.

“The research was conducted in Kozhikode. It has been found that there is a mutation in the coronavirus. There are reports of clear genetic mutation in the UK. Eight people from the UK are positive. Further testing is underway,” Shailaja said. COVID-19 has confirmed to eight people from the UK. Their samples have been sent to the Pune Institute for further testing to determine if they are infected with a genetically modified virus in the UK.

Also read: Reports on Rajinikanth’s health condition; Tamil Nadu with prayers….