COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 3000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 3527 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 522, Malappuram 513, Ernakulam 403, Thrissur 377, Kollam 361, Alappuzha 259, Kottayam 250, Thiruvananthapuram 202, Pathanamthitta 177, Palakkad 156, Kannur 120, Wayanad 68, Idukki 67 and Kasaragod 52 districts were affected today.

35,586 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.91%. A total of 76,49,001 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.