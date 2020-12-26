“Leave the state, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground”; CM’s warning to the Mafia groups

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan administered a caution to those entangled in unlawful moves in the state, saying he will bury them 10 feet in-depth if they don’t exit the state. Mr. Chouhan was addressing at a Good Governance Day event, arranged to honor the birth anniversary of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Mama is in the form now. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts.” he said, cautioning mafias and others engaged in criminal activities.

Good governance, which signifies a power where people don’t confront any trouble, is persisting in Madhya Pradesh now, Mr. Chouhan said. Talking at the event in Babai in Hoshangabad district beforehand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online exchange with farmers nationwide, Mr. Chouhan said he won’t spare anyone who yields in illegal activities. The CM had summoned a crackdown on the drug mafia and mandated authorities to launch a remarkable campaign from December 15 to December 22 on advice from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).In this conference, the CM reached people entangled in drug dealing as rivals of humankind stating that they should not be spared under any circumstances.

According to NCB, 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh have notified a high majority of drug trafficking mainly in Malwa and Mahakoshal provinces. Shivraj had earlier said that drugs were being carried by Nigerian people, and teams are visiting Gujarat, Mumbai, and other places to analyze. Citing the state government’s spokesperson, it has been reported that state capital Bhopal is also in the blacklist of districts.

Other districts entangled in drug trafficking include Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ratlam in the Malwa region, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Narsinghpur in the Mahakoshal province apart from Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Gwalior, Satna, Sagar, Datia, and Rewa. Vidisha and Agar-Malwa districts are also keen. Earlier this month, the Indore Municipal Corporation destroyed several unlawful structures of convicts in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment campaign.