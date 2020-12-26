Officials say the Republic Day parade will be held safely, following Covid standards…

New Delhi: As many as 150 soldiers, who arrived in Delhi to participate in the Republic Day Parade, were found to be positive for Covid. Covid was confirmed this while inspecting soldiers who had arrived in Delhi for parades of various military units.

The soldiers were diagnosed with the disease while preparations were underway for a parade in Rajpath. Many of the Covid positive soldiers have no symptoms. Authorities said the parade would be held safely in compliance with Covid standards. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26.