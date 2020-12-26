PM Narendra Modi to flag off the country’s first-ever driverless Metro train. Know more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the country’s first-ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country”s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“After the launch, it will be the first time when commuters will be able to use NCMC on any corridor of the Delhi Metro,” the statement further reads. “These trains would be more energy-efficient than the earlier trains of Delhi Metro because of improved design features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems,” the DMRC had said. The driverless train having six coaches are equipped with several advanced features. These new trains of Delhi Metro have undergone significant technological as well as eco-friendly upgrades and many more features have been added to increase passenger comfort.

