Six MLAs from JD(U) joined Bharatiya Janata Party. Know more!!!

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has suffered a major setback in Arunachal Pradesh from its ally BJP in Bihar. Six of the seven MLAs of Nitish’s Janata Dal-United left the party in Arunachal Pradesh and joined the BJP. This led to only one MLA for JD(U) in the 60-member Assembly.

Three of them were suspended and notified for anti-party activities after the JD(U) elected the leader of the assembly without consulting the state president. The incident that followed Bihar was a major setback for Nitish Kumar, JD(U) and Arunachal Pradesh.

The NDA’s membership, including one MLA of the People’s Party of Arunachal, was 48. The party-state unit of the BJP, Biyuram Wahge, said that the MLAs were coming to the BJP with confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development policies. The issue will be discussed at the party’s national council meeting. The JD(U) won seven seats and got the state party rank in Arunachal last year.