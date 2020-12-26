The list of highest paid Indian cricketers is out….Know more…

The BCCI has released a list of the highest paid players in the world. Jaspreet Bumrah has overtaken captain Virat Kohli in the list. Bumrah, who returned to international cricket earlier this year, was paid Rs 1.38 crore in 2020.

Bumrah gets Rs 15 lakh for each Test match. Six lakh for ODIs. All players get Rs 3 lakh for T20 matches. In addition to the annual contract amount, Bumra earned Rs 1.38 crore from the competition this year.

Kohli has played three Tests, nine ODIs and 10 T20 matches this year, which earned him 1.29 crore this year. Had he played in the Boxing Day Test starting today, Kohli would have remained the highest paid player.

This year, Jadeja was paid Rs 96 lakh. Jadeja has played two Tests, nine ODIs and four T20 matches this year. His salary would have crossed Rs 1 crore if he had not been out for the last two T20 matches against Australia due to injury. Interestingly, India’s star opener Rohit Sharma did not make the top five. Hitman had to miss several matches due to injury. Only three ODIs and 4 T20 matches have been played this year. Rohit received only Rs 30 lakh this year.