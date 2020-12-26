Thiruvananthapuram native beaten to death by mob in Tamil Nadu….

Tiruchirappalli: A Malayalee youth was beaten to death by a mob. A Malayalee youth was beaten to death by a mob in Tiruchirappalli Allur in Tamil Nadu. Deepu, a native of Malainkeezhu, was killed. Deepu was tied up and beaten by a mob for allegedly stealing. Deepu was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Aravindan, a friend of Deepu’s, was taken into custody by police. Aravindan escaped from the crowd and hid in a nearby estate. He was arrested during a search conducted by the police. Police say both are thieves. Deepu and Aravindan, tried to run away. With this, the locals grabbed Deepu, tied him up and beat him.
