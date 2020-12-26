WhatsApp has been working on providing multi-device support on its platform. Know more!!!

WhatsApp has a massive userbase across the globe and its parent company Facebook has been trying to make it even more feature rich and easy to use. The company has been reportedly testing a multi-device feature that will allow users to have the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time.

WABetaInfo tweeted, “WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week.” As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been working on the multi-device feature since last year. Essentially, this feature will allow WhatsApp users to run the app on two separate devices with the same account without being disconnected from the main device.

One really cool feature is support for offline connections on the primary phone. For example, if the phone that you configured first with WhatsApp doesn’t have an Internet connection, you can still continue chatting with your contacts from a device different, such as WhatsApp desktop on the PC. When the device goes back online, it automatically downloads the entire conversation using the sync engine we told you about and you can continue chatting from where you left off.