37 killed, 18 injured in bus accident

In a tragic incident, at least 37 people had lost their lives and 18 others were injured as a bus crashed into a truck. The accident took place in Nemale village in African country of Cameron. As per reports, the bus crashed into the truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road. The dead include 10 women and 4 children.

The bus was going to Yaounde, the capital city of Cameron from western town of Foumban. There were 60 passengers in the bus.

“Most of the travelers were either going to spend New Year’s Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were business people supplying gifts for New Year’s feasts”, said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official.