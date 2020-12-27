Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 88.3% in UAE

The recovery rate has reached at 88.3 % in UAE. The fatality rate is firm at 0.3%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

Meanwhile, 944 new coronavirus cases along with 1265 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 201,836. The overall recoveries has reached at 178,672. The death toll has reached at 657.

At present there are 22,507 active cases in the country. The ministry has conducted 152,146 additional Covid-19 tests in the UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till date has reached at 20.3 million.