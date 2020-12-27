Date of Class 10 examination announced

The date of Class 10 board examination has been announced. he West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced this. The class 10 2021 will be held from June 1 to 10. Examination was held from February 18 to 27 in 2020.

According to the schedule, the first language examination will be held from June 1, the second language on June 2, Geography on June 3, History on June 5, Mathematics on June 7, Life Science on June 8, Physical Science on June 9 and Optional Elective Subject on June 10. The dates of Physical Education, Social Service and Work Education will be announced later.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has already announced the dates for the class 12 exams for 2021. Class 12 board exams for 2021 will start from June 15.