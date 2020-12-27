Do you love eating pasta with red sauce? Here are the average amount of calories present in red sauce pasta

Red sauce pasta is a dish made with pasta, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, garlic and herbs. Pasta is a type of food typically made from an unleavened dough of wheat flour mixed with water or eggs and formed into sheets or other shapes, then cooked by boiling or baking. Rice flour, or legumes such as beans or lentils, are sometimes used in place of wheat flour to yield a different taste and texture, or as a gluten-free alternative.

Red Sauce Pasta is super simple to prepare and bursting with the freshness of tomatoes, and basil. The soul of the red sauce pasta is the homemade tomato sauce prepared from scratch. It may sound like a lot of work but a delicious pizza and pasta sauce does not take more than 30 minutes. And it lasts, almost a month in the fridge.

To make a red pasta sauce, start by adding water, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes to a large saucepan. Then, sprinkle in some finely grated carrots, diced onions, chopped garlic, and some spices like celery salt, dried oregano, and dried basil. Next, bring everything to a boil over medium heat before reducing the temperature to low. One serving of pasta in the red sauce gives 517 calories. Out of which carbohydrates complete 266 calories, proteins account for 57 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 194 calories.