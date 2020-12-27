Ease your high blood pressure issues with this easy to prepare recipe

High blood pressure is when your blood pressure, the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels, is consistently too high.

We focus on ingredients that have been associated with healthy blood pressure, including potatoes, spinach and beans. Recipes like Lime Pork Piccata with Garlic Kale & Gnocchi and Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew are healthy, delicious and make following a blood pressure-friendly diet easy. The Kale salad, as the name suggests, is a healthy and refreshing salad made from kale. Kale is known for its high iron content and healthy properties. Including salad in your diet is the best way to incorporate antioxidants as it helps to detoxify our bodies from time to time.

The magnesium in quinoa lowers blood pressure naturally by inducing blood vessel dilation. In a meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that magnesium could significantly reduce blood pressure. There are also several other key health benefits of quinoa. Quinoa is a good source of fiber and protein, which can help regulate blood sugar. It also contains anti-inflammatory nutrients that reduce the development of type 2 diabetes, including vitamin E and phenolic acids.