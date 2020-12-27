Schools in the state to reopen soon; Director of Education issued revised guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: Schools are reopening in the state which was closed due to the spread of coronavirus. The guidelines for this have been issued by the Director-General of Public Instruction. As part of this, schools will be open from January 1 for students in Class 10 and Plus Two.

General Instructions

1. In the first phase, only a maximum of 50% of the students can be admitted to the schools at a time.

2. The first week is to arrange classes as a child in a bunch.

3. Up to 50% of students can attend at a time in schools up to 300 students exclusively at the 10th and +2 levels. In more and more schools it is advisable that 25% of the students attend at a time.

4. During the first week of school, the school schedule can be adjusted as follows: The first phase begins at 9 or 10 a.m. and ends at 12 or 1 p.m. (maximum 3 hours). The second phase, if necessary, begins at 1 or 2 o’clock and ends at 4 or 5 o’clock. The physical distance between the children is two meters. Other classrooms may be used if required.

5. Covid patients (children, teachers, school staff), those with symptoms, and those with quarantine should attend schools only after the days prescribed by the Department of Health. It is advisable that students, parents, and other staff do not come to school from the homes of patients who are Covid positive.

6. Adequate disinfection activities should be ensured in schools.

7. All premises such as school premises, furniture, stationery, storeroom, water tank, kitchen, canteen, toilet, lab, and library should be disinfected.

8. Drinking water tanks, wells, and other water sources must be disinfected as water-borne diseases have started with Covid 19. Arrangements for this will be made in connection with the Primary Health Centers.

9. Schools should be equipped with masks, digital thermometers, sanitizers, and soap.

10. Children should sit in classes following the Covid protocol. In the staff room also, the teachers have to arrange the seats at regular intervals.

