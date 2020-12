According to the national Met department, the weather in UAE will remain to be cool and windy today.

As per the recent update, the climate is partly cloudy. The NCM also announced moderate to fresh northeasterly to easterly winds especially over the northern, eastern and the sea.

The NCM tweeted, “FRESH TO STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY TO EASTERLY WINDS, AND THE SEA IS ROUGH WITH A WAVE HEIGHT OF 6 – 7 FT OFFSHORE FROM 18:00 SATURDAY 26-12-2020 UNTIL 14:00 SUNDAY 27-12-2020.”