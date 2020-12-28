7 killed, 20 injured head- on collision between bus and truck

At least 7 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck. The accident occurred at Chataguri near Panbari area in Kokrajhar district in Assam . A passenger bus has collided head-on with a truck. The collision took place on the National Highway 17.

The bus was travelling from Sapatgram to Dhubri, while the truck was on its way to Guwahati. The injured have been rushed to the Dhuburi Medical College.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and six others sustained injuries in a collision between a tempo and a truck in the Chitragurda district of Karnataka on Sunday