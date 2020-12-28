Centre to start a new university for study and research in the field of disability

The Government of India has decided to start a university for study and research in the field of disability. The university is scheduled to be started in the Karampur district of Assam. This will be the first university in the country to start disability studies. The Central Government has prepared a bill for the empowerment of the differently-abled.

The proposals will be called till January 3. Further research on disability can be done at the University. Students will be given opportunities at the university for studies and research from graduate courses.

It has been decided to set up eight categories namely Disability Studies, Rehabilitation Sciences, Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Special Education, Psychology, Nursing, Orthotics and Prosthetics and Assistive Technology, Inclusive and Universal Design.