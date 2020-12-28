COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3047 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 504, Kozhikode 399, Ernakulam 340, Thrissur 294, Kottayam 241, Palakkad 209, Alappuzha 188, Thiruvananthapuram 188, Kollam 174, Wayanad 160, Idukki 119, Kannur 103, Pathanamthitta 91 and Kasaragod 37.

32,869 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.27%. A total of 77,27,986 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.