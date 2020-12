Two more people from Britain and Telangana were confirmed by Covid. The new people infected were from Malkajgiri district. This led to an increase of 20 in the number of confirmed cases from Britain in Telangana.

The samples of the two men from Britain have been sent for detailed testing and the results are awaited, said Dr. S G. Srinivasa Rao said. All the 20 patients are being treated in separate wards of different hospitals.