Delhi NCR pollution level today: Air quality stood in the ‘very poor’ category

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, SAFAR, the air quality in the national capital worsened to the higher-end of the ‘very poor’ category today morning.

SAFAR said, “At 6 am on Monday, the concentrations of the particulate matter with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns clocked at 392 and 234 respectively, both falling under the ‘very poor’ category.”

As per the recent report, the AQI was registered at 357 in Anand Vihar, 358 in Bawana, 352 in Chandni Chowk, 301 in Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), 380 in Jahangirpuri, 359 in Mundka, 328 in Delhi University (North Campus) and 366 in RK Puram, all dropping under the ‘very poor’ category. Meanwhile, different regions such as Dilshad Garden, Shadipur, NSIT Dwarka, and Najafgarh reported the air quality in the ‘poor’ category, with the AQI values landing at 285, 286, 270 and 292 respectively.